UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Down to $7.26

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $7.10. UWM shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 119,691 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

UWM Price Performance

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $667.15 million, a PE ratio of 232.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in UWM by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

