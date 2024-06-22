Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,924,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Tempur Sealy International worth $811,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Browning West LP lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,792,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,809,000. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,445,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

TPX stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

