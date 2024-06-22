Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 23,168 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,352,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.01% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $890,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $88.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $90.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

