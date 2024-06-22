Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 248,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,633,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $250.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $252.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

