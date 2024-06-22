Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 227.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $161.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

