Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,075,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,633,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $98.87 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

