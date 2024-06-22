Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $468.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $335.82 and a 52-week high of $486.42. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.05 and a 200 day moving average of $422.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

