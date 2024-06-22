Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after purchasing an additional 219,321 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,330,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,289,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,935,000 after purchasing an additional 178,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

