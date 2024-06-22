Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 320.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after acquiring an additional 426,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,765,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,361,411,000 after acquiring an additional 562,256 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

