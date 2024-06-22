Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average of $171.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

