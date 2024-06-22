Wedmont Private Capital Buys 627 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,804,000 after buying an additional 102,734 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $884.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $905.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $798.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $727.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $840.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.50.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

