Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $495.73 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.18. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

