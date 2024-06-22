Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.49 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 80,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,157,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $112,071,000 after buying an additional 90,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

NYSE ABT opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.07. The stock has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

