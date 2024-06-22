Wedmont Private Capital Has $564,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

View Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.5 %

KMB stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average of $126.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.