Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie cut their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.