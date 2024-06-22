Wedmont Private Capital Sells 137 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HON opened at $215.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $216.08. The company has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.