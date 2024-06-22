Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862,885 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $80,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $339,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $873,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,023,154. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORM. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

