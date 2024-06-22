Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,734 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $8,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Welltower by 1,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after acquiring an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Welltower by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

