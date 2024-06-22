Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,605,000 after purchasing an additional 675,725 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $50,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake stock opened at $148.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $107.34 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

