Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider Lance Jenkins Buys 3,480 Shares

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) insider Lance Jenkins acquired 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.11 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,782.80 ($11,776.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 15.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Whitefield Industrials’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

