Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider Lance Jenkins Buys 3,480 Shares

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) insider Lance Jenkins acquired 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.11 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,782.80 ($11,776.69).
Whitefield Industrials Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 15.91.
Whitefield Industrials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Whitefield Industrials’s payout ratio is 131.25%.
About Whitefield Industrials
Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
