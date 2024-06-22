Williams Financial LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.2% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.37.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

