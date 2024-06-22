Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,026 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after purchasing an additional 158,234 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after buying an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $300,782,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,197,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,544,000 after acquiring an additional 221,450 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $262.41 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

