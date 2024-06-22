Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.04

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 44306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Yangarra Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The firm has a market cap of C$102.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.34.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of C$40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.6779661 EPS for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.