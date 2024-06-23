102,200 Shares in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Verde Clean Fuels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verde Clean Fuels Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VGAS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels ( NASDAQ:VGAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

