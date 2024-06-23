1,088 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 48.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 429.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $377.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

