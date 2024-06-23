10,986 Shares in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,847,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2,138.8% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 246,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 141,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

FQAL opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

