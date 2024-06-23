14,715 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

PFE remained flat at $27.74 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52,561,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,487,030. The company has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

