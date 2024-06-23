1,600 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PAC traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.34. The company had a trading volume of 44,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,017. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $197.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.11). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $500.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

