16,350 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,741,886 shares of company stock worth $1,478,219,330. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

