1,758 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Airbnb by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after buying an additional 813,074 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,930 shares of company stock worth $46,446,212 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.57 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.49. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

