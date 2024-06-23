1,761 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after acquiring an additional 620,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 51,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 54.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.09.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

