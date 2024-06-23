19,100 Shares in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sera Prognostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. 218,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,042. The company has a market cap of $217.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 26,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $217,891.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 26,867 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $217,891.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Boniface sold 24,474 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $221,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,058 shares of company stock worth $1,438,910. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sera Prognostics Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

