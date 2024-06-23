2,033 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

DIS stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $186.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

