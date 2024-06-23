2,216 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in OGE Energy by 46.5% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 62,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

