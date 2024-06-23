244 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 244 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $980.14 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $932.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $851.33.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

