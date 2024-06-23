2,534 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,932,000 after acquiring an additional 824,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,124,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 468,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,824,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,128,000 after acquiring an additional 560,690 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

