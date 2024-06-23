2,584 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 11.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Jabil by 58.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 1.3 %

Jabil stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.18 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

