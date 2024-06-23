260 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $287.98 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $431.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.47.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

