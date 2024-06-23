268 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 268 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.11.

Workday Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $219.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,713 shares of company stock valued at $97,038,313. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.