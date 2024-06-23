2,757 Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.19. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.28 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

