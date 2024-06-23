31,952 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,804 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,405,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 223,392 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 495,778 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,469,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 194,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUV stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

