34,816 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,816 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 324,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 240.7% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 168,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 50,201,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,174,860. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.