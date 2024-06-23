4,144 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:APO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.78. 3,778,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $119.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

