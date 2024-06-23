4,315 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% during the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.1 %

PAA opened at $17.12 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

