449 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $174.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $175.43.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.