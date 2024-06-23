4,832 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,773,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,989. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

