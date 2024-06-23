60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 4.61% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 193,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

