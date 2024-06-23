616 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.12. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $138.00.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

