6,661 Shares in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $68.20 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

