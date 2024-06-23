86,588 Shares in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 287,110 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 439,574 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

